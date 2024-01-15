GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka BJP appoints district unit presidents ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra appointed heads to 39 district units

January 15, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
KARNATAKA BENGALURU 05/01/2024 BJP state President B Y Vijayendra addressing the press in Bengaluru

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 05/01/2024 BJP state President B Y Vijayendra addressing the press in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra appointed heads of the party's 39 district units on Sunday, January 14, months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a list issued by the State BJP, former deputy mayor of Bengaluru S. Harish has been made the president of Bengaluru North, the BJP's Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency candidate Sapthagiri Gowda has been made the Bengaluru Central president, and Jayanagar MLA C.K. Ramamurthy the Bengaluru South president.

Among other appointments, L. Nagendra has been made the president of the party unit in Mysuru City, L.R. Mahadevaswamy in Mysuru Rural, Gita Sutar in Belagavi City, and Subhash Patil in Belagavi Rural.

The BJP also appointed Thippanna Majjagi as the president of its unit in Hubballi-Dharwad, Ningappa Suttagatti in Dharwad Rural, Sathish Kumpala in Dakshina Kannada and Devaraj Shetty in Chikkamagaluru.

