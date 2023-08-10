ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka BJP: Appointment of Leader of Opposition after August 15, says Basavaraj Bommai

August 10, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on August 10 said the BJP Central leadership would take up the process of appointment of Leader of Opposition for the Karnataka Assembly after August 15.

Mr. Bommai told media persons in Bengaluru that he was informed of this by the party Central leaders whom he met during his recent visit to Delhi.

“I had been to Delhi to meet the party MPs from Karnataka during the Parliament session. On this occasion, I also met Central leaders Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda and held consultations with them on the preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, failures of the Congress government in the State, and the need to take up a public campaign against the Congress government,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said the party State unit would soon take up a public campaign against the alleged anti-people policies of the Congress government.

