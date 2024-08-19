Karnataka: BJP accuses Congress of trying to derail law and order

The Opposition BJP-JD(S) leaders on Monday stepped up their attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress by declaring that they would appeal to the Governor to recommend clamping of President’s rule in Karnataka on the grounds that the Congress government was derailing the law and order situation in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar himself has called upon Congress workers to indulge in pelting of stones and burning of tyres to protest the Governor’s action of granting permission to inquire into alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife. This is a clear instance of the government trying to derail law and order,” alleged Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok.

Addressing the coalition leaders during their protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises to demand the Chief Minister’s resignation, Mr. Ashok alleged that the Congress leaders had forced the police to be inactive and support the protest of their workers. Referring to the legal fight launched by the Chief Minister against sanction by the Governor, he said the BJP too will take up a legal fight against the Congress government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the episode of SC/ST Welfare Minister and Dalit leader B. Nagendra quitting in the wake of irregularities in Valmiki ST Development Corporation, Mr. Ashok accused the Congress government of adopting a dual policy of being harsh on Dalits, but protecting the Chief Minister though he too is facing charges of irregularities.

Addressing the protesters, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra demanded that Mr. Siddaramaiah should quit while remarking that his “socialist face” had slipped.

BJP urges DG&IGP to book Congress MLC

Taking exception to Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza’s reported remarks that the Congress would bring down Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on the lines of developments in Bangladesh, the BJP has urged the DG&IGP to act against the Congress legislator.

“Such remarks by the Congress legislator indicate the Congress’ mindset and their plans to take the country towards anarchy,” alleged BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and demanded strict against him. C.T. Ravi, BJP MLC, urged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to respond to Mr. D’Souza’s remarks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.