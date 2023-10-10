Karnataka bans firecrackers during processions, festivals, marriages; allows only green crackers as per SC order

October 10, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The government has also decided to review and renew all licenses every year on the basis of the previous year’s performance, to ensure that they are compliant with the law

Following the death of 14 people in the firecracker accident at Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru last week, the Karnataka government on Tuesday, October 10, announced a slew of safety measures, including a ban on bursting conventional firecrackers during political processions, festivals, religious processions and marriages.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who along with his deputy D.K. Shivakumar, held a high-level meeting with senior officials and announced that as per the Supreme Court order only green crackers should be sold and used. “The Supreme Court order must be strictly implemented across Karnataka,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Green crackers allowed

A massive blaze at a firecracker godown in Attibele, on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, claimed 14 lives on October 7, 2023. A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe was ordered into the accident.

“The government is banning bursting of firecrackers during political functions, rallies, processions, religious fairs, marriages. If the ban is violated, then cases will be booked against organisers of such events,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. The apex court order should also be followed while selling crackers in different locations in Bengaluru city and other cities of the State, he said.

However, the government has allowed the bursting of green crackers during processions, festivals and marriages, he said. Green crackers are manufactured using relatively fewer raw materials and said to be less polluting than conventional crackers.

Noting the upcoming festivals such as Dasara, Deepavali, Mr Siddaramaiah said, “We have seen children getting injured in the eyes, hands and legs. There are even deaths. While dealing with explosives, strict action is needed.”

Yearly renewal of licenses

The government has also decided to renew all licenses every year. “At present, one licence under the Explosives Act is valid for five years. I have instructed officials that licences must be obtained every year on the basis of the previous year’s performance,” the Chief Minister said.

All existing licences will be reviewed to ensure that they are compliant with the law and the Supreme Court order. “Those who are not fulfilling licence conditions, such as having sufficient open spaces and others, will be cancelled,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

Noting the lapses on the part of government officials, the CM ordered the suspension of the Tahsildar, the police inspector and the chief fire officer. Lapses on the part of these officials caused the accident at Attibele. Notices would be issued to the deputy commissioner and the police superintendent, he said.

₹5 lakh compensation

For issuing licences, no-objection certificates (NoC) are required from the Tahsildar, police inspector and chief fire officer. Based on this, the deputy commissioner issues the licence under the Explosives Act and Rules after inspecting the spot, Mr. Siddaramaiah. Officials should take cautionary measures before issuing licences, he said.

The government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family members of those who died in the Attibele incident and free treatment to the four injured. “A majority of Tamil Nadu students were working during the accident. They came to work for a daily wage of ₹600,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh each for family of the deceased. The Karnataka government would incur treatment cost of all four injured who are receiving treatment in hospitals, he said.