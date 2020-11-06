Karnataka bans bursting firecrackers coming Diwali festival

Bengaluru

06 November 2020

Already a few states of north India have banned bursting of firecrackers citing twin problems of COVID-19 and air pollution.

Due to spreading of COVID-19, the Karnataka government has banned bursting of firecrackers this Diwali festival.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the government has banned bursting of firecrackers this Diwali festival and orders will be issued on the matter soon.

After holding consultations with officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, the State government made a formal announcement of banning bursting of firecrackers.

Manufacturers of firecrackers are expected to oppose the government’s decision and they are likely to meet the Chief Minister seeking repealing the ban in this festival season since they have already produced a huge quantity of firecrackers.