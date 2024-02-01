Karnataka Bank to give financial assistance for Drone Laboratory in Sharnbasva University

February 01, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for the financial year 2023-24, Karnataka Bank has extended an assistance of ₹12.98 lakh for establishing a full-fledged Drone Laboratory on the main campus of Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi.

Dean of the university Lakshmi Patil Maka, who had taken the initiative for proposing financial assistance for setting up the drone laboratory in the university, said in a press release here on Thursday that the bank will directly make the payment to the agency that supplies the equipment, after the installation process is completed.

This is for the first time that the university is getting financial assistance from a bank for establishing a laboratory for the benefit of students, Dr. Maka has said.

