Karnataka Bank launches WisePOSGo

Mangaluru

10 September 2021 00:45 IST

It is an all-in-one swiping machine

Karnataka Bank in collaboration with Mswipe Technologies Pvt., Ltd., on Wednesday launched WisePOSGo – a point of sales (POS) device that processes business payments of its merchant customers.

The POS machine is an all-in-one swiping machine loaded with advanced features, including contact-less payment, mobile phone, QR Code, Pay by link, Magstripe, barcode scanner, 5 megapixel camera etc. It supports 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth and micro–USB and can connect through Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp also, said a release.

Digital way

Launching the product, bank managing director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said it was yet another product in line with Bank’s vision of becoming the ‘Digital Bank of Future’. The compact, light weight and user friendly device would be a game changer and transform the digital payment ecosystem associated with POS machines.

The device lets the merchants make calls as well as process payments and was designed keeping in mind the specific cost-centric needs of Bank’s MSME customers. By integrating payments with business applications in one single device, small business establishments would benefit by having an agile and conducive platform to source business, he said.

Simplify payment

Speaking on the occasion, Mswipe Technologies CEO Ketan Patel said the company was happy to develop the product for Karnataka Bank’s MSME customers which would simplify payment processes. The introduction of ‘WisePOSGo’ was yet another step in the direction of expanding the digital payment infrastructure in the country and promote a cashless economy.

Bank COO Y.V. Balachandra, Chief Business Officer Gokuldas Pai and others were present.