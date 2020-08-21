Karnataka

Karnataka Bank inducts two more directors

Karnataka Bank Ltd. on Wednesday appointed A.V. Chandrashekar and Pradeep Kumar Panja as additional directors at its board meeting.

Mr. Chandrashekar was a judge of the High Court of Karnataka as well as a Member (Judicial) of the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal.

Mr. Panja is a career banker. He retired as Managing Director (Corporate Banking) of State Bank of India (SBI) in October 2015.

Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said that the bank’s board now has 72 % independent directors as against the minimum requirement of 33.33%.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2020 10:42:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-bank-inducts-two-more-directors/article32416589.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story