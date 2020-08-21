Karnataka Bank inducts two more directors

Karnataka Bank Ltd. on Wednesday appointed A.V. Chandrashekar and Pradeep Kumar Panja as additional directors at its board meeting.

Mr. Chandrashekar was a judge of the High Court of Karnataka as well as a Member (Judicial) of the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal.

Mr. Panja is a career banker. He retired as Managing Director (Corporate Banking) of State Bank of India (SBI) in October 2015.

Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said that the bank’s board now has 72 % independent directors as against the minimum requirement of 33.33%.