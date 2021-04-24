Karnataka

Karnataka Bank eyes 12% growth in FY22

Karnataka Bank on Saturday said it is targeting to grow its business at 12% to more than ₹1.42 lakh crore in the current fiscal year and will gradually increase the share of retail loans in its portfolio.

In a communication to shareholders, the bank said it strives to see 2021-22 as a year of excellence on the back of its healthy business growth, ‘Cost-Lite’ liability portfolio and strengthened fundamentals.

“For the new financial year, the bank is planning to grow its business at 12% to take the total business turnover to about ₹1,42,500 crore,” it said.

