Karnataka Bandh evokes no response in Mysuru

It was business as usual in the city on Thursday as the bandh called by various Kannada outfits seeking priority for locals in jobs evoked no response.

It was supposed to be a Statewide shutdown, but educational institutions, the public transport system, and business and commercial establishments functioned as usual. The bandh call was issued by the Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, urging the government to implement the recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi report which lays emphasis on ensuring priority to Kannadigas in jobs in both private and public sector undertakings.

But the call went unheeded but for the representatives of the organisations supportive of the bandh. They assembled at Gandhi Square near Town Hall and raised slogans.

Members of the Mysuru Horatagarara Samiti, who supported the bandh call, said the strike was “symbolic”. They assembled in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city and submitted a memorandum to the government with their demands.

The forum members said the people of the State had been denied prominence and deprived of jobs in both private and public sector undertakings, and this had led to an influx of people from other parts of the country to the State. They said the policy in other States was to accord priority to locals.

Members of Mysuru Zilla Kannada Chaluvaligarara Sangha said the investors coming to Karnataka promise jobs to locals and take land, water and power at subsidised rates, but then go back on their word when it comes to employing Kannadigas.

The activists said successive governments in the State and all political parties had failed to implement the recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi report though it was tabled 34 years ago. Writer C.P. Krishna Kumar, Sangha president B.A. Shivashankar and others were present.

Kananda Jana Jaruthi Vedike and other organisations also held demonstrations. However, none of this affected life in the city.