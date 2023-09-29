Karnataka bandh evokes good response in Bengaluru

September 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka bandh called by farmers and Kannada activists over the inter-State Cauvery river water dispute saw Bengaluru coming to a standstill with a majority of shops and hotels closed, autorickshaws and cabs remaining off the road barring a few exceptions, and most people staying indoors. However, post 6 p.m., life slowly limped back to normal.

Deserted roads

Roads across the city wore a deserted look with near empty traffic. Hosur road, Electronics City flyover, Hebbal flyover along Airport Road, Puneeth Rajkumar Road on Outer Ring Road which are usually choked were near empty with a few private vehicles, autos and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses plying. This was also thanks to the large number of employees who moved out of the city on Thursday evening in view of a long weekend that extends up to October 2 - Gandhi Jayanthi. While IT companies closed their doors, some employees reportedly worked from home.

While most of the hotels remained closed on main roads, eateries and street vendors opened for business in deep residential areas. Rakesh L., a resident at Padmanabhanagar, said he lives alone and was a little worried about the bandh, but hotels in residential areas came to his rescue.

Charan D.J., who runs a condiment shop at Jayaprakash Nagar, had barely managed to carry out business for 15 minutes after he opened shop at 6 a.m. on Friday when Kannada activists arrived at the scene and asked him to down the shutters.

Predictably, most of the shops from Attibele junction to Karnataka-TamilNadu border point voluntarily shut down all through the day.

30,000 hotels shut

P.C. Rao, president of Bengaluru Hotel Owners’ Association, thanked about 30,000 hotel, condiment, and bakery owners for supporting the bandh. On the other hand, in many places, liquor shops were open post 11 a.m., and seen doing good business.

While public transport was available, albeit with reduced operations, commuters who were travelling from Hosur to Bengaluru had to face some trouble as all Tamil Nadu registration buses and vehicles were stopped by the Tamil Nadu police at the border. Many walked up to the nearest bus stand, which was located about 1.5 km from the border.

Protests galore

The bandh also saw multiple protests. Kannada activists staged protests at Town Hall, Freedom Park, Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border near Hosur, and other places. The activists took out a protest rally from Attibele junction to the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border before they staged a sit-in at the border. The police detained the activists when they attempted to continue the protest beyond 20 minutes. The police also detained Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj near Town Hall.