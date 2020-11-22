Karnataka bandh: autos, taxis to be off the road on Dec. 5

Hoteliers say they will extend only moral support to bandh

While a section of Kannada organisations have called for a bandh on December 5, opposing establishment of a Maratha Development Corporation, hotel owners and travel operators have said they will not be closing their businesses for the day. However, most other transport unions --- including autorickshaw and taxi unions --- have decided to support the bandh.

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association has decided to only extend moral support to the bandh. Stating that hotels and restaurants are considered essential services, president P.C. Rao, in a press release, said the hospitality sector had suffered a big hit owing to COVID-19. As such, all hotels and restaurants would remain open in the interests of farmers, owners, workers, and customers. Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association, and Manjunath from Adarsha Autorickshaw Union said cabs and autorickshaws will be off the road. Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators Association, said they would extend “moral support” to the bandh.

A section of Kannada organisations has set November 30 deadline for the government to withdraw its decision on setting up the corporation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday again warned Kannada groups of taking strict action if they did not drop their Karnataka bandh plan.Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said: “I am for Kannada and Kannadigas. I am ready to do whatever is required for their development. But I will not allow any forced bandh anywhere in the State.”