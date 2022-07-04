Karnataka bags Best Performer award in DPIIT’S Startup Ranking - 2021

Karnataka has bagged the “Best Performer” award in the DPIIT’s (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) State/ Union Territory Startup ranking - 2021.

The DPIIT has considered the State as an institutional champion, an innovative leader, a procurement forerunner, a capacity-building pioneer, and a founding leader, said C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT and S&T.

“We have been presented the coveted award for developing a strong startup ecosystem. The government will make all efforts to make Karnataka as the most favoured destination for startups,’‘ added the minister.

According to DPIIT, the government has carried out several initiatives, such as launching engineering research and development policy to attract sector-focussed incentives, creating regulatory sandboxes for startups to avail exemption from State and municipal laws, and developing modernistic policies to support innovation in disruptive sectors, to make it attractive and investor-friendly.

E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Dr. Meena Nagaraj, Director, Department of Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T have been recognised as “Startup Champions” of Karnataka.