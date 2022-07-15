Karnataka bags 14 top spots across categories in NIRF rankings, IISc No. 1 in university and research

Three premier institutions from Bengaluru — IIMB, IISc and NLSIU — retained their earlier rankings from 2021. In two sections, Colleges and Architecture, the state found no representatives in the top 10 list

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru was named the best university in the country while also ranking top among higher education institutes in the country for research. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Three premier institutions from Bengaluru — IIMB, IISc and NLSIU — retained their earlier rankings from 2021. In two sections, Colleges and Architecture, the state found no representatives in the top 10 list

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has yet again been crowned the country’s premier educational institution by ranking second among higher education institutions in the country, according to the India Ranking 2022 list which was released by the Ministry of Education on July 15, 2022. The institution was also ranked first in the University and Research categories.

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Education was announced today by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The NIRF has ranked the institutes depending on their areas of operation including overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.

Hon'ble Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp is speaking on the occasion of release of "India Rankings 2022" under the National Institute Ranking Framework. #IndiaRankings2022#NIRFhttps://t.co/x4gYtb82gX — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 15, 2022

A total of 11 institutions from Karnataka figured in the top 10 list across all categories. Three premier institutions in Bengaluru — the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru retained their earlier rankings from 2021.

Overall Category

In the list of top Indian educational institutions, IISc held on to its second position from 2021 in the ‘Overall’ category. The top spot was taken by Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

University and Research Categories

In the University category, the state claimed two spots with IISc, Bengaluru taking the top rank and Manipal Academy of Higher Education placed seventh, both retaining the same positions as last year. IISc, Bengaluru continued to be the best research institute in the country, ranked No. 1 with a score of 88.62, besting its own 2021 score of 86.48.

Engineering Category

Karnataka maintained its former ranking in the Engineering Institutions category, too, with National Institute of Technology Karnataka - Surathkal claiming the 10th position. In 2020, it was placed 13th in the Engineering Institute rankings and had improved its position by three places in the 2021 rankings.

Law and Management Categories

While National Law School of India University, Bengaluru clinched the top rank in the Law category with a score of 78.06, the Indian Institute of Management, with a score of 83.48, was ranked second after Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad in the Management category.

Medical Category

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal ranked fourth and seventh respectively in the list of top 10 Medical institutions. While the state had nine medical colleges in the top 100 list, this year the number came down to six.

Colleges Category

In the category of Colleges, the state found no representatives in the top 10 list.

While three institutions in Karnataka were among the top 100 colleges in the 2021 NIRF rankings, only two of them — M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce and St. Joseph’s College of Commerce — found a place in the list this year. The third, St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, lost out its rank for 2022.

Further, while M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce improved its ranking by seven places, from 62 to 55, St. Joseph’s College of Commerce fell in rank from 74 to 93.

Architecture Category

In Architecture, too, no state institutions met the NIRF parameters to enter the top 10 list.

However, Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Manipal, M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru and BMS College of Architecture made it to the top 25 in Architecture list securing the 15th, 17th and 18th ranks respectively.

Pharmacy Category

In the Pharmacy category, two institutions from Karnataka met the criteria to get into the top 10 list — JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru at rank 8 and Manipal college of Pharmaceutical Sciences at rank 9.

Dental Category

Three colleges from coastal Karnataka — Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences and Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore — were ranked among the top 10 Dental colleges in the country. While the latter two held on to their ranks and 6 and 7, respectively, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal slipped to the second spot this year, losing its 2021 top ranking to Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai.

The ranking parameters used by the NIRF included teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

The list for all categories was released at 11 am and is available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org.