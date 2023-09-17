Karnataka awaits outcome of CWMA meeting scheduled today

September 17, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

As Karnataka awaits the outcome of proceedings of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting scheduled for Monday, political slugfest intensified even as a BJP Member of Parliament called for talks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to ease the tension in the distress year.

While the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has recommended release of 5,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days from Karnataka, the State has opposed the recommendation and has not released water that was scheduled by CWRC from September 13. The State, which has sought Centre’s intervention, has indicated its inability to release the water citing shortage for drinking water purpose and the need to save water for the standing crops.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya - in a letter - urged Tamil Nadu Chief Miniter M.K. Stalin that Tamil Nadu should realise that Karnataka’s water needs include “the water need of lakhs of Tamil people who work and live in Karnataka.” In propagating water rights, it has to be more considerate keeping these migratory trends and realities in mind, he said, pointing to a drinking water crisis which is emerging and drought in nearly 70 % of the taluks in Karnataka. “Tamil Nadu should realise that Karnataka is not holding back water deliberately,” he said.

He suggested: “The best solution for this distress situation is for both States like brothers to understand each other’s needs and crisis and share whatever limited water is available equitably. This can happen only if Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka meet and discuss the situation. More can be achieved by this meeting than by seeking the help of the Union government or the courts.” The MP also said that there is a need to break the old cycle of seeing the sharing of Cauvery river water as a regional conflict and a major dispute. “It is best to view it as a humanitarian crisis to be addressed maturely by two State governments.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa alleged that the State government had forgotten the welfare of the people by releasing water to the neighbouring State despite drought like situation and deficit storage in reservoirs. Speaking at a public function after the launch of the State-wide tour to protest against failures of the State government at Kurudumalai in Kolar district, he took exception to what the Ministers were speaking on the drought situation. “By asking the Centre to change the drought declaration guidelines, the State government is indulging in politics,” he alleged.

However, responding to Mr. Yediyurappa’s statements, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told presspersons in Kalaburagi that the former Chief Minister was “merely making a political statement.” He said that Karnataka does not have water to release, and pointed out that the State was approaching the Supreme Court in this regard.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was yet to give appointment to an all-party delegation from Karnataka which is waiting to meet him to discuss various issues including Cauvery and drought.

