Karnataka, Australia to collaborate on clean energy, green hydrogen

The Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Smart Energy Council of Australia to enhance cooperation in clean energy, renewables, green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and related sectors.

KREDL will promote and support the integration of Australian technologies into local markets as part of the MoU. It will also identify suitable partners for technology collaboration in the State and facilitate access to local investment networks and resources for the Council.

“As part of the MoU, the Smart Energy Council will provide expertise and resources to support the scaling of technologies, facilitate connections between Australian companies and Karnataka, and help identify investment opportunities and potential funding sources,” said John Grimes, Chief Executive of the Smart Energy Council after signing the MoU.

The MoU will remain in effect for three years unless terminated by either party, while it can also be extended further at the consent of KREDL and the Smart Energy Council.

“Karnataka and Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance clean energy and green hydrogen initiatives. This collaboration will strengthen Karnataka’s ties with Australian companies and open up new investment opportunities,” said Energy Minister K. J. George.

