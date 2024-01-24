Karnataka attracted global business proposals worth ₹23,000 crore at Davos: Patil

January 24, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka delegation’s presence at the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) held at Davos, Switzerland, between January 15 and 19 yielded tangible results, said M.B. Patil, Minister of Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

During the course of the tour, the delegation was successful in attracting business investment proposals worth more than ₹23,000 crore to the State, he claimed on Wednesday.

The delegation headed by the Minister had over 50 strategic meetings with global industry leaders including Nestlé, HP, HCL, Volvo Group, IKEA, Sony, Microsoft, Hitachi, and others companies from several parts of the world.

According to Mr. Patil, Web Werks, a global call centre infrastructure firm, has pledged ₹20,000 crore to establish a massive 100 MW data center in Bengaluru and the project will also generate jobs for 1,000 people. Microsoft has committed to contributing to digital skills development for semi-skilled urban and rural youth in the state while Hitachi has signed an MoU with a focus on promoting economic growth in rural areas.

Briefing the media at Vidhana Soudha, the Minister said many other foreign companies and business conglomerates have also evinced interest in exploring business opportunities and expansions in Northern parts of Karnataka. “Initiatives are underway to foster industrial development in places like Vijayapur, Hubli-Dharwad, Belgaum, and other beyond Bengaluru destinations,’‘ he added.

Mr. Patil further said Kochi-based Lulu would invest ₹300 crore to set up a new food processing unit in Vijayapura and invest further in expanding its existing unit in Kalaburagi. Bareilly-based BL Agro would establish a fully equipped food processing plant in Vijayapura. This plant would play a pivotal role in procuring, grading, sorting, and packaging local food products for domestic and global customers, he added.

According to Mr. Patil, the overall investment outlay includes another ₹3,000 crore from various enterprises mostly focused on smart city infrastructure, renewable energy solutions, data centers, and related sectors. In addition to these, AB InBev, a brewing company from Belgium, showed intent to invest ₹400 crore to expand its existing brewery in Mysuru. The company also has a Global Capability Centre at Whitefield with 5,000 people focused on digital capabilities , Big Data, AI and global supply chain expertise.

