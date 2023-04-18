Karnataka Assembly polls | Siddaramaiah’s grandson makes an entry

April 18, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, set to file his nomination for Varuna on Wednesday, entered the constituency on Tuesday with his grandson Davan Rakesh Siddaramaiah, piquing curiosity.

For the first time, Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke about his 17-year-old grandson’s interest in politics. Mr. Davan, who was seen socialising actively with Mr. Siddaramaiah’s supporters on arriving here from Bengaluru in a special flight with his grandfather, is the son of Rakesh Siddaramaiah, who died in 2016 aged 39. Rakesh was seen as Mr. Siddaramaiah’s political heir since he was nurturing his father’s constituency.

Mr. Davan is expected to join his grandfather when he submits his nomination papers for Varuna, which is now represented by Mr. Siddaramaiah’s younger son Yathindra, who is a doctor.

“My grandson is still young and studying in pre-university. He wished to know how nomination papers are filed and how campaigning is done. So, he came with me. His father [Rakesh] was very interested in politics but died early,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters.

It was for the first time that Mr. Davan, who lives in Bengaluru, was seen publicly with Mr. Siddaramaiah and Dr. Yathindra.