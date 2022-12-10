Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: Bommai optimistic of BJP doing well in Old Mysore region

December 10, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The CM said discussions about strengthening the party ahead of the next Assembly elections were underway at various levels

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday expressed optimism of the BJP winning large number of seats in old Mysore region during the coming Assembly elections.

On his arrival in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Bommai was fielding queries from reporters about the speculation over the  BJP’s poor prospects in old Mysore region, which will in turn prove to be a setback to its bid to return to power.

He said he was hopeful of the BJP winning a large number of seats from the Old Mysore region. He said discussions about strengthening the party ahead of the next Assembly elections were underway at various levels.

Pointing out that Karnataka was the first prominent State to face Assembly elections after the recent polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Bommai said the media focus was naturally on the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Though the party has been in constant touch with the public and working towards strengthening the organisation, efforts will only increase in the coming days due to the impending elections.

Discussions were underway on how to mobilise the party more effectively at various fora including the party’s Core Committee. Recently, the issues related to strengthening the party were also discussed at the party’s State general secretaries meeting held in Delhi.

When his attention was drawn to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reported claim that the outcome of Gujarat polls will have no bearing on the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, Mr. Bommai said Mr. Siddaramaiah will have to remain at home after May 2023 elections.

