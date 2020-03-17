Karnataka Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill

Bengaluru

17 March 2020 23:50 IST

The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to enable the Lokayukta to function more effectively by referring or transferring any case or complaint to one of the Upalokayuktas.

With this amendment, the Lokayukta can delegate cases to any Upalokayukta if he does not want to hear or consider, or in any manner deal with or dispose of, certain cases or complaints or matters, for reasons to be recorded in writing.

Former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar said that the Lokayukta had become a toothless agency and there was a need to make it stronger to check corruption and lapses in administration. He suggested that the government bring out a comprehensive law to make the Lokayukta more effective.

Advertising

Advertising

H.D. Revanna, K.L. Shivalinge Gowda (both of the Janata Dal (Secular)) and Eshwar Khandre (of the Congress) also spoke on the matter, demanding that government make suitable amendments to strengthen the organisation.

The Legislative Assembly also passed the Karnataka Regulation of Pay and Pension of Teacher in Higher Educational Institutions Bill, 2020 to provide pension to all teachers of higher educational institutions on a par with State government employees.