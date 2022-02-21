Karnataka Assembly passes 4 Bills amid protests

One of them was the civil services bill for validating the recruitment of 362 gazetted ‘probationers’ of the 2011 KAS batch, Group A and B, selected by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)

One of them was the civil services bill for validating the recruitment of 362 gazetted ‘probationers’ of the 2011 KAS batch, Group A and B, selected by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)

Amidst protests by opposition Congress members, the State Legislative Assembly passed four Bills, including the Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 batch Gazetted Probationers), Bill, 2022 on February 21.

The civil services bill was passed for validating the recruitment of 362 gazetted ‘probationers’ of the 2011 KAS batch, Group A and B, selected by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The Bill is aimed at annulling the action taken by the previous government without proper approval of the State legislature.

The Assembly also passed three other bills and they are: the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944 (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the Karnataka Stamp (second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Mention of RSS

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hege Kageri took exception to Congress members’ slogans against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the protest seeking resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for his remarks earlier that the saffron flag could in future replace the tricolour on Red Fort. Mr. Kageri asked Congress members, “Why are you bringing RSS into your protest.” He argued that RSS volunteers are “working for the unity of Hindus and the country’s integration”. He advised Congress to support the RSS in its work if possible, but not pass remarks against the RSS.

“If Congress members have differences with the State Government, they should sort it outside the House,” he said.