Karnataka Assembly elections | Congress releases second llist of 42 candidates

April 07, 2023 04:37 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition Congress on Thursday released its second list of candidates comprising 42 names for the Karnataka Assembly elections, while the ruling BJP is set to finalise its first list during the party’s parliamentary board meeting on Saturday.

Another Opposition party, the JD (S), has deferred the release of its second list by a few more days.

In the second list, the Congress accommodated four migrants who came from the ruling BJP and the JD (S). However, former Kadur MLA Y.S.V. Datta, who quit the JD (S) recently, has missed the ticket.

Another interesting feature of the second list is that the party is yet to take a call on the candidate for the Kolar seat, adding fodder to speculations that the leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah, who has been fielded from Varuna constituency, is eying Kolar too as a safe seat.

Details on page 4

