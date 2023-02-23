Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeks another chance to free Karnataka of corruption

February 23, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

At a time when the BJP government in Karnataka is facing serious corruption charges, such as the demand for 40% commission from contractors and the alleged scam in recruitment of police sub-Inspectors, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to people to give another chance to make the State free of corruption.

“Give a chance to BJP, and we will make Karnataka corruption-free in the next five years. We will make Karnataka the number one State in south India,” Mr. Shah said at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Sandur, Ballari district, on February 23.

The public meeting was attended by BJP’s Karnataka In-charge Arun Singh, party’s State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Ministers Anand Singh, Shashikala Jolle and B. Sriramulu, parliamentarians Karadi Sanganna and Y. Devendrappa, Sandur royal family scion Karthik Ghorpade.

“In 2018, when the BJP emerged as the single largest party with a shortfall of a few seats for a simple majority, the Congress-JD(S) coalition began its game of corruption in the State. Both Congress and JD(S) are dynastic parties and cannot do anything for the welfare of poor people in a democratic set-up,” Mr. Shah said.

Besides listing out the development projects and welfare programmes introduced and implemented by BJP-led Union and State governments, Mr. Shah devoted a considerable amount of time on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that had given special status to Jammu & Kashmir, the terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama, and the BJP government’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh ruled the country for 10 years and they never gave a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terror strikes. But, Prime Minister Modi retaliated through surgical strikes when our soldiers were attacked in Uri and Pulwama,” he said adding that Mr. Modi alone could make the country secure and prosperous.

Mr. Shah blamed the opposition parties, especially the Congress, for opposing abrogation of Article 370.

“All the opposition parties did not want abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. But, Modi did not care. He integrated Kashmir with one strike. [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi warned that the move would pave the way for bloodshed. Leave alone bloodshed, none has dared to hurl even a stone,” he said.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in his speech, made it clear once again that he would not contest the next Assembly elections, but tour every nook and corner of the State to seek votes for the BJP.