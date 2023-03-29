Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | EC to announce poll schedule today

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023

March 29, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming Karnataka State election on March 29, 2023.

Elections will be held in 224 constituencies. The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023. The previous assembly elections were held in May 2018.