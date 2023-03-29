Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | EC to announce poll schedule today

In a slew of poll promises announced by Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday, the party promised to provide 50% subsidy on the LPG cylinders and monthly financial incentive of ₹2,000 to autorickshaw drivers, besides scrapping of the BJP government’s decision to end 4% reservation for Muslims in the OBC quota.
Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha, will address a mega rally of the Congress on April 5 in Kolar, the place where he made the controversial speech in 2019 that led to a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification.
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Union Minister H.K. Muniyappa, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, former KPCC president G Parameshwara, and veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankrappa are among those who have found their names in the first list of 124 candidates released by the Congress on Saturday for elections to Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
For the first time in the State, the Election Commission (EC) has chosen a transgender person, Manjamma Jogati, as a poll icon to motivate the community to get enrolled and come out to vote.
The Election Commission (EC), which has begun tracking the movement and distribution of goods and monetary transactions to ensure inducement-free elections, has set up a network of 171 checkposts in border areas.
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force once the schedule is announced. With political functionaries across parties enticing voters with freebies, the EC is keeping an eye on election irregularities across Karnataka.
