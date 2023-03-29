HamberMenu
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | EC to announce poll schedule today

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023

March 29, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the logo of the Election Commission of India at the Nirvachan Sadan (ECI Headquarters) in New Delhi.

| Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming Karnataka State election on March 29, 2023.

Elections will be held in 224 constituencies. The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023. The previous assembly elections were held in May 2018.

  • March 29, 2023 10:20
    JD(S) promises to restore quota to Muslims, provide 50% LPG subsidy and incentive to auto drivers

    In a slew of poll promises announced by Janata Dal (Secular)​ on Tuesday, the party promised to provide 50% subsidy on the LPG cylinders and monthly financial incentive of ₹2,000 to autorickshaw drivers, besides scrapping of the BJP government’s decision to end 4% reservation for Muslims in the OBC quota.

  • March 29, 2023 10:19
    Rahul to address rally in Kolar on April 5

    Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi​, who was disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha, will address a mega rally of the Congress on April 5 in Kolar, the place where he made the controversial speech in 2019 that led to a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification.

  • March 29, 2023 10:12
    Congress announces candidates in 124 constituencies, Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna, former Union minister Muniyappa from Devanahalli

    Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah​, former Union Minister H.K. Muniyappa, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, former KPCC president G Parameshwara, and veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankrappa are among those who have found their names in the first list of 124 candidates released by the Congress on Saturday for elections to Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

  • March 29, 2023 10:11
    EC chooses transgender folk artiste Manjamma Jogati as poll icon for the community

    For the first time in the State, the Election Commission (EC)​ has chosen a transgender person, Manjamma Jogati, as a poll icon to motivate the community to get enrolled and come out to vote.

  • March 29, 2023 10:10
    With a network of 171 checkposts, EC to keep an eye on poll irregularities across Karnataka

    The Election Commission (EC), which has begun tracking the movement and distribution of goods and monetary transactions to ensure inducement-free elections, has set up a network of 171 checkposts in border areas.

    The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force once the schedule is announced. With political functionaries across parties enticing voters with freebies, the EC is keeping an eye on election irregularities across Karnataka.

