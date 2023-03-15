In election season, Escoms have no-load-shedding plan for summer

March 15, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

In election season, electricity supply companies (Escoms) across Karnataka have decided to make consumers happy by declaring that there will be no load shedding in the next three months during summer. With peak demand rising during these months, load shedding during summer was one of the most repeated complaints by consumers.

The decision was taken at a meeting on March 12 chaired by Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom and chairman, power trading committee of all escoms, and attended by Managing Directors of all escoms. However, for the record, the Escoms have said the decision was taken keeping in mind the SSLC and PUC examinations and irrigation requirements during summer.

“Power demand is very high during summer. SSLC and PUC exams have already started. Escoms also have a responsibility to supply more power to farmers as they had recently requested the Chief Minister to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer,” Mr Bilagi said. “In a bid to meet the high electricity demand in the summer, the Energy Department has instructed Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited and all Escoms to take necessary action to meet the rising electricity demand,” he added.

The Escoms have conducted a scientific study about the power requirements as well as generation during summer to ensure that there is uninterrupted supply at all transmission levels in their jurisdiction. The Energy Department has instructed Escoms to make financial arrangements for purchase of power during summer.

Bescom estimates over 7,000-megawatt peak demand during summer

For the first 12 days of March, Bescom recorded an average peak demand of 7,400 MW per day. It has estimated that the peak demand might touch an average of 7,600 MW in the coming days. The total power consumption is likely to reach 132 million units per day in March

For the month of April, the peak demand is projected to be 7,650 MW per day, and the average daily consumption is projected to be 135 million units. In May, the peak demand is likely to fall to 6,800 MW with the average daily consumption falling to 124 million units.