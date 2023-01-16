Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 | AAP accuses BJP of enforcing policies unfavourable to education sector

January 16, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mysuru have accused the BJP of directly or indirectly enforcing policies that are against the development of the education sector having understood that if the youth get educated, they will not support its ‘divisive politics’.

On January 16, AAP leaders Malavika Gubbivani, G.R. Vidyaranya and L. Rangaiah criticised the BJP government for closure of government schools, shortage of teachers in schools, delay in releasing scholarships and poor facilities in hostels.

Malavika Gubbivani claimed that some government schools and colleges had been shut down while there is a shortage of teachers while scholarships had been reduced and alleged horrible conditions in government hostels. “These are the examples to defend our claim. The latest addition to this is shortage of buses during school and college timings, particularly for rural students who throng the cities for their education,” she alleged.

G.R. Vidyaranya alleged a severe shortage of buses during school and college timings, lack of space in buses that break down frequently due to lack of proper maintenance. “This has been told by students,” he said.

“While officials say that the transport system has been restored to pre-COVID levels, the buses are not seen on the roads but students can be seen waiting in large numbers at bus stops. While some students use private buses, autos, tempos and other modes of transport to reach their destinations, those who cannot afford these have been forced to miss classes. This is nothing but the result of the government’s anti-education policy,” Mr. Vidyaranya alleged.

The AAP is going to stand against the policies that are ‘detrimental to the development of education’, raise the issue in appropriate platforms besides bringing it to the notice of the officials concerned, said Mr. Rangaiah.