India grew when advanced countries suffered slowdown due to COVID-19, says J.P. Nadda in Belur

February 21, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - Belur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda appealed to people to support the party in the coming Assembly elections, stating that India has been progressing on all fronts.

Addressing a public meeting in Belur in Hassan district on February 21, Mr. Nadda said when the advanced countries, like the U.S., all of Europe, and Australia, suffered a slowdown due to COVID-19, India registered record growth. “India has secured third place in the automobile sector around the globe, beating Japan. We have improved our position in steel production from fourth to second. We have supplied medicines to over 200 countries. We have improved the production of mobile phones. Apple phones are also being manufactured in India,” he said.

Mr. Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched many programmes for the benefit of the farming sector. “Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has successfully implemented all schemes meant for the benefit of farmers. His budgets are aimed at empowering women, youth, and farmers. He has announced a scholarship scheme for the children of farmers,” he said.

Commenting on the Congress party, Mr. Nadda said whenever the Congress came to power, it adopted a ‘divide and rule’ policy. By appeasing certain segments of society, the Congress played vote bank politics.

”During Siddaramaiah’s rule, the government withdrew cases filed against Popular Front of India (PFI), and with that, the party weakened law and order,” he alleged.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said whenever the BJP came to power, it gave attention to fulfilling projects concerning Belur. When he was CM, B.S. Yediyurappa implemented a project to fill up Halebeedu tank.

Similarly, the Ranaghatta project had been sanctioned by the BJP government. “The previous government had only announced the project without earmarking funds. We have released ₹190 crore for the project, benefiting the taluk,” he said.

The State Government had sent a proposal seeking UNESCO’s world heritage site tag for Halebeedu and Belur. “We are confident that soon both the tourist places will get this tag, and with that, tourism in the region will improve,” he said.

He said the Congress party was engaged in large-scale corruption when it was in power. They looted money in the BDA scam and irrigation projects. “They made money even while procuring beds for poor students,” he said.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP general secretaries Arun Singh and C.T. Ravi, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, district president of the BJP H.K. Suresh, former MLA H.M. Vishwanath and others were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Nadda addressed a meeting of professionals in Chikkamagaluru.