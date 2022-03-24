Karnataka Assembly adopts unanimous resolution seeking clearance for Mekedatu project

House also urges Centre to desist from approving ‘illegal projects’ of Tamil Nadu

Responding strongly to the resolution adopted by Tamil Nadu opposing the Mekedatu drinking water and balancing reservoir project proposed by the State, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted a unanimous resolution not only urging the Central authorities to approve it but also asking them to desist from approving “illegal projects” of Tamil Nadu.

“Karnataka Legislative Assembly condemns the resolution of Tamil Nadu Assembly that has opposed Mekedatu drinking water and balancing reservoir project, which is not detrimental to the interests of Tamil Nadu,” the resolution moved by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

“Karnataka Legislative Assembly urges the Central Water Commission and MoEF to approve Mekedatu project at the earliest. The House urges the Central authorities not to finalise the DPR of the Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, Cauvery, Vaigai, and Gundar river-linking project till the share of riparian States is decided and till Karnataka gives its approval. It also urges them not to approve the illegal projects of Tamil Nadu and to instruct Tamil Nadu to desist from continuing them,” the resolution said.

“This House has taken note of the resolution adopted by Tamil Nadu Assembly on March 21 opposing the Mekedatu drinking water and balancing reservoir project planned by Karnataka, in an inappropriate language which is unacceptable and opposed to the principles of federal structure; and also illegal projects planned unilaterally by Tamil Nadu in its regional jurisdiction,” the resolution said.

Explaining the reasons for taking up the Mekedatu project, the resolution said: “The Supreme Court has modified the judgement of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and prescribed confirmation of release of 177.25 tmcft of water at Biligundlu (water gauge) in a normal water year. To ensure allocation of 24 tmcft for Bengaluru Metropolitan city and consumptive use of 4.75 tmcft as per the Supreme Court’s verdict and also in turn provide for hydel generation, the Mekedatu drinking water and balancing reservoir project has been planned.”

Maintaining that the proposed project was not harmful to Tamil Nadu, the resolution asserted that Karnataka had constitutional rights to implement the Mekedatu project. National water policy too gave priority for drinking water and this drinking water project was in no way a violation of the tribunal’s order, it argued.

Launching a counter-attack on Tamil Nadu, the resolution accused that State of taking up several ”illegal projects” to unauthorisedly use additional water generated in Karnataka region in the Cauvery basin. “Such illegal projects include the Kunda PSP (pumped storage project), Sillahalla PSP, Hogenakkal phase-II, Cauvery-Katlai-Vaigai and Gundar river linking projects,” it said.

The resolution demanded that Peninsular River Development Project under which Godavari additional waters was to be diverted to Krishna, Pennar and Cauvery, Vaigai and Gundar should not be approved till the water share of all the riparian States, including Karnataka, was determined and Karnataka gave its approval.

“Tamil Nadu has said that Karnataka should seek its permission for Mekedatu project. At the same time, it has displayed double standards by unilaterally going ahead with its illegal projects without seeking Karnataka’s permission. We are strongly condemning such projects of Tamil Nadu and opposing them in all public forums,” the resolution said.