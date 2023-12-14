Karnataka Assembly adopts three Bills, including Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill

December 14, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, December 14, adopted three Bills including the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill, that seeks to prohibit violence against advocates besides providing protection to them.

Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill, piloted by Law Minister H.K. Patil, defines violence against advocates and also prescribes punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend from six months to three years, or with fine which may extend to ₹1 lakh or both.

Whenever an advocate is arrested by the police with respect to a cognizable offence, the police are required to intimate it to the President or Secretary of the Advocates’ Association in which such an advocate is a member, as per the Bill.

The Bill also states that every offence punishable under this legislation shall be tried by the Court not below the Court of Judicial Magistrate of First Class.

Other Bills adopted

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Second Amendment) Bill, which too was adopted by the House, seeks to provide reservation to OBC communities in government’s construction contract works upto ₹1 crore.

Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, which too was adopted by the House, seeks to revive the provisions of the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, with respect to pubic trusts.

