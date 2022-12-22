Karnataka Assembly adopts resolution describing boundary dispute with Maharashtra as a ‘closed chapter’; State to complain to Centre

December 22, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Basavaraj Bommai warns Sanjay Raut of legal action for his remarks about ‘invading’ Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the Legislative Assembly. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution, asserting that the boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is “a closed chapter” as 66 years have passed since the Mahajan commission, which resolved the dispute, was formed, and people of both the States have lived cordially over the decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal action against Raut

Before moving the resolution, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched a counter-attack on Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery) MP Sanjay Raut for his remark that they would “invade” Karnataka on the lines of China invading India. Mr. Bommai warned him of legal action and said that use of such uncivil language was shocking.

The three-page resolution, moved by Mr. Bommai in the Assembly, condemned the recent statements by Maharashtra leaders on the border issue and also efforts by Maharashtra Ministers to “instigate” people by trying to enter Karnataka when the situation was sensitive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Accusing Maharashtra of violating the instructions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure peace, the resolution said these episodes would be brought to the notice of the Centre.

The resolution declared that there was no question of compromising on issues related to Karnataka’s land, water, and language, and the interests of Kannadigas. Everyone was committed to initiating constitutional and legal measures unitedly to protect the State’s interests, it added.

Petition in SC

The resolution accused Maharashtra of trying to affect the cordial relations between people of both States by filing a petition before the Supreme Court in 2004, despite the matter being closed with the report of the Mahajan commission. However, it had not been possible for the apex court to take up the matter since 2004 as only Parliament had the power, as per the Constitution, to re-examine the issues related to boundary, it said.

It said Maharashtra had rejected the Mahajan commission report though it had been formed at Maharashtra’s own insistence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US