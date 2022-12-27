ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Assembly adopts BMLTA Bill that seeks to ensure seamless urban mobility

December 27, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - BELAGAVI

According to the Bill, the proposed authority would aim at regulation of development, operation, maintenance, monitoring and supervision of urban mobility holistically

The Hindu Bureau

The National Urban Transport Policy lays down a framework for integration of various functions of institutions and departments to enable holistic transport planning, and the Bill envisages achieving the same in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill, 2022, that seeks to bring about better integration and management of city’s urban mobility. Among other things, it envisages constitution of Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority.

According to the Bill that was piloted by Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on behalf of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the proposed authority would aim at regulation of development, operation, maintenance, monitoring and supervision of urban mobility holistically.

Multiplicity of institutions

It points out that presently the process of planning and implementation of major transport schemes aimed at streamlining and improving urban mobility were getting affected due to multiplicity of institutions and departments that are looking into urban mobility in Bengaluru. Multiple agencies like Bengaluru Development Authority, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and Transport Department are looking into urban mobility in Bengaluru, it noted.

However, the National Urban Transport Policy lays down a framework for integration of various functions of institutions and departments to enable holistic transport planning, and the Bill envisages achieving the same in Bengaluru.

As per the Bill, the proposed authority would be led by the Chief Minister while ministers for Bengaluru City Development and Transport will be its vice-chairmen. Apart from heads of public utilities concerned, the Authority would also include experts in the field and academicians.

Seamless mobility

The authority is supposed to promote seamless mobility through sustainable urban transport and integration of land use and transport planning.

The proposed authority would also evolve and implement parking policy, non-motorised transport policy, transport-oriented development policy, multi-modal integration policy and freight transport policy among others.

Finally, the authority is expected to prepare a comprehensive mobility plan for the city within two years of its formation to ensure integrated, comprehensive and planned development of urban mobility.

