December 11, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly adopted five Bills, including the Karnataka Stamps (Amendment) Bill, amidst the din created due by a dharna by the combined Opposition members. Of them, four bills were adopted without any discussion.

On December 11, the opposition BJP and JD (S) members went to the well of the House demanding sacking of Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed over his remarks related to the Speaker’s chair. When they refused to get back to their seats, Speaker U. T. Khader proceeded with the agenda of taking up bills for consideration.

The Karnataka Stamps (Amendment) Bill that proposes to increase the rate of stamp duty on various documents, was adopted by the House. The Bill will bring the rate of stamp duty in Karnataka on a par with other States, besides seeking to bring in financial accountability. The Bill is expected to bring an additional revenue of over ₹1,500 crore a year.

The GST Bill, which seeks to replace an ordinance in this regard, proposes to incorporate certain changes that have been effected due to amending of the Central GST (Amendment) Act 2023.

The Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses (Amendment Bill, which was adopted by the House) seeks to replace an ordinance. The Bill seeks to exempt MBBS graduates from compulsory rural service upon their selection for Central or State Government’s jobs.

Replying on behalf of Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the House that the government would ensure that medical services in rural areas are not affected due to the provisions of this bill.

The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, which too was adopted by the House, seeks to replace an ordinance. This was brought about to comply with the Karnataka High Court’s direction to prescribe population limit for the wards of taluk and zilla panchayats to ensure that elections were conducted on time for them.

The House adopted the Karavali Development Board Bill, 2023, which would prepare an annual plan for programmes and projects for development of the coastal area of Karnataka. The Bill was brought in to implement the pre-poll promise of the ruling Congress.