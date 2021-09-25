Karnataka Assembly adjourned sine die amid Congress protest

Bengaluru

25 September 2021 01:26 IST

Congress sought a more detailed discussion on New Education Policy

After 10 days of session, the Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday, amid demands from the Congress that it should be extended by a week.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri read out a two-page report on the business conducted by the House and said the Assembly passed 19 different Bills during the session. The House was adjourned sine die amid protests by the Congress.

Rejection of the Congress’ demand for extension of the session, besides dissatisfaction among Congress members to replies provided by Ministers on various subjects/issues, led to pandemonium in the Assembly.

‘RSS education policy’

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and his Congress colleagues trooped into the well of the House and were involved in sloganeering against the government for not extending the session. With no time left to discuss the New Education Policy (NEP), the Congress members termed the policy “Nagpur Education Policy” and “RSS education policy”. The ruling BJP members countered by saying the Congress did not like a policy suited for the interests of Indian students. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The RSS and nationalism are one and the same. The New Education Policy is being implemented after holding discussions for nearly three years. The policy will help the students hailing from rural areas to excel in higher education and enable them to compete globally.”

Amid the protest in the House, Heath Minister K. Sudhakar tabled his reply on the debate on COVID-19 and said the State and Union governments had handled the pandemic very well and received appreciation.