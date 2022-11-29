Karnataka asks global TV channels to dub programmes in Kannada

November 29, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has urged the Centre to use its good offices to convince global knowledge-based TV channels such as Animal Planet, BBC Earth, National Geographic and others to produce diverse programmes in Kannada for the benefit of the people of the State.

In a letter to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar said TV channels such as Animal Planet, BBC Earth, National Geographic and others have been dubbing programmes in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and other regional languages but not in Kannada, though Kannada is 2,000 years old and declared as a classical language.

By not dubbing or producing programmes in Kannada, the Kannada-speaking people have been denied global knowledge of the environment, wildlife and other diverse cultures of the world, he said.

Keeping in mind the demand of Kannadigas both within the State and outside, Mr. Kumar urged the Union Minister to use his good offices to convince the channels concerned to dub programmes in Kannada.

