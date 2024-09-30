Karnataka asks Centre to withdraw draft notification for declaring parts of Western Ghats as ESA

The State government has asked the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to withdraw the sixth draft notification issued by it for declaration of Eco-Sensitive Area (ESAs) of the Western Ghats.

The State government on Monday submitted its stand on the draft notification with respect to the Dr. Kasturirangan committee report on the Western Ghats issued by MoEF&CC on July 31.

Draft notification

On July 31, the Union government had reissued — for the sixth time in a decade — a draft notification classifying parts of the Western Ghats in six States as ESAs. Following this, MoEF&CC has called for objections or suggestions within a period of 60 days.

Additional Chief Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, N. Manjunatha Prasad in his reply to MoEF&CC said the State government recommends the rejection of the Kasturirangan committee report. “In view of the same, the State government requests the MoEF&CC for withdrawal of the notification dated July 31,” Mr. Prasad stated in his reply.

The State government on September 26 had rejected the Kasturirangan committee report following a cabinet meeting.

Meeting with elected members

Mr. Prasad said that the Cabinet sub-committee, which was constituted under the Chairmanship of Forest, Environment, and Ecology Minister Eshwar B. Khandre, met and sought the opinion of all elected representatives of 10 districts of the Western Ghats region in the State on the draft notification of the Central government.

“Public representatives of all 10 districts belonging to all political parties unanimously expressed their views that the draft notification if implemented would create hardships to lakhs of people residing in 1,499 villages across 33 taluks and 10 districts,” Mr. Prasad said.