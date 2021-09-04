Karnataka asks Centre to change NDRF norms to provide more relief

Bengaluru

04 September 2021 23:21 IST

The Karnataka government, which estimates the damage to crops and infrastructure caused by rain in July at ₹5,690.52 crore, has appealed to the Central team visiting the State to assess damage to recommend to the Centre to change the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines so that the quantum of relief being provided to the State can be increased.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held discussions with a seven-member Central team led by Sushil Pal and informed the members about suffering incurred by the people of the State owing to floods and landslips and damage to crops, houses, and public infrastructure during the last four years owing to heavy rain. The State government has estimated a loss of ₹5,690.52 crore due to flood and landslips in five districts. As per the State Disaster Relief Fund norms, the estimated relief amount was ₹765.84 crore.

Agricultural crops on 1,94,656 hectares and horticultural crops on 10,076 hectares were damaged. A total of 18,719 houses, 22,725 km of roads and 1,779 bridges were damaged owing to heavy rain, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok said. The Central team will visit affected areas from Sunday to Tuesday.

The team would be split into three groups and visit the districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, and Haveri.