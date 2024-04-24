Karnataka: As campaigning ends in 14 constituencies, EC makes plans to ensure increased voter turnout amid mounting heat

April 24, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

With campaigning in the 14 constituencies that go to polls on April 26 ending on Wednesday, the Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls. A total of 2.88 crore electors are eligible to vote in the 14 constituencies.

Addressing presspersons here, Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, said all measures are being taken to increase the voter turnout, especially in 33 urban constituencies in this phase that recorded below average turnout in the previous elections. These include 28 in BBMP, three in Mysuru, and one each in Mangaluru and Tumakuru.

Besides, the EC has initiated measures to ensure that the heatwave conditions do not affect voter turnout. “The EC has issued guidelines on addressing the potential challenges posed by the heatwave and to ensure the safety and well-being of electors, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD), as well as election personnel in the polling stations. Polling stations are equipped with adequate shade structures, such as tents, canopies or umbrellas, with provision for chairs, to protect voters from direct sunlight,” Mr. Meena said.

Cooling devices such as fans, wherever necessary, have been installed to maintain a comfortable temperature for voters and polling personnel. Also, adequate ventilation will be maintained in all polling stations and drinking water will be provided, he said.

While special medical kits to manage dehydration and sunstroke will be made available, trained ASHAs or ANMs will be deployed in the polling stations in coordination with the Health Department. One ambulance will be mapped to every 10-15 polling booths, Mr. Meena said.

Of the 2,88,19,342 electors in the constituencies that go to polls on April 26, over 1.43 crore are women electors and 3,067 third gender electors. A total of 30,602 polling booths, including 25 auxiliary booths, have been set up.

A total of 1.40 lakh polling officers, 5,000 micro observers and 50,000 civil police, apart from 65 companies of CRPF and Reserved Armed Forces from other States have been deployed in the 30,602 polling stations, he said.

In the remaining 14 constituencies where polling will be held on May 7, a total of 2,59,52,958 electors, including 35,465 service voters are eligible to vote. This includes 1,29,66,570 women electors and 1,945 third gender electors. These constituencies have nearly 6.91 lakh young electors (aged 18-19), 2.29 lakh electors aged above 85, and 3.44 lakh PwD electors, Mr. Meena said.

While Kalaburagi Parliamentary constituency has the highest number of electors at 20.98 lakh, Uttara Kannada has the lowest with 16.41 lakh electors. A total of 28,269 polling stations, including 12 auxiliary stations, have been set up for the May 7 polls.

Overall, 5.48 crore electors, including 46,625 service electors and 5,012 third gender electors, are eligible to vote in the 28 Parliamentary constituencies in the State, Mr. Meena pointed out.

