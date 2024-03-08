Karnataka approves projects worth ₹17,835.9 crore

March 08, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has approved six new projects and eight additional investment proposals worth ₹17,835.9 crore.

These business proposals that are expected to create 27,000 jobs across Karnataka were cleared by the 63rd State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday.

Wistron proposal

The SHLCC received a nod for six new projects worth ₹8,220.05 crore, and eight additional investment projects worth ₹9,615.85 crore. The committee also approved Wistron’s proposal involving an investment of ₹2,095 crore that is expected to generate 21,723 jobs in the State.

Other large proposals cleared by the government included a ₹1,750-crore MRO project by Air India Ltd., STT Global Data Centres India Pvt. Ltd. (₹1,352.3 crore), Indian Cane Power Ltd. (₹1,078 crore), and ICT Service Management Solutions which announced an investment of ₹1,450 crore.

‘Beyond Bengaluru’

An investment of ₹10,433.72 crore, a major chunk of the total projects announced, would be captured by Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Ballari, and Belagavi districts of North Karnataka. The State government has been constantly pushing “Beyond Bengaluru” to decongest the State capital and also to trigger economic growth across the State.