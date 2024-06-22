ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka approves 64 projects worth ₹3587.67 crore

Published - June 22, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Some of the sizeable approvals include proposals from International Battery Company India and River Mobility.

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka government has approved 64 new business projects that involves an investment of ₹3587.67 crore and have the potential to create 13,896 jobs across the state.

The projects were cleared by the 146th State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), chaired by Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil, on Friday.

Some of the sizeable approvals include proposals from International Battery Company India and River Mobility, which plan to invest ₹390 crore and ₹306.9 crore respectively.

Mr. Patil said these projects would promote equitable investment across various regions of the State, particularly benefiting the districts of North Karnataka. He noted that the committee approved 13 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding ₹50 crore, amounting to ₹ 2046.39 crore and expected to create employment for around 7,199 people.

Additionally, 47 new projects with investments ranging from ₹ 15 crore to ₹50 crore were approved, totaling ₹1058.55 crore and anticipated to generate approximately 6,547 jobs. Four additional capital investment schemes, amounting to ₹ 482.73 crore, were also approved, which will create employment opportunities for about 150 people, he added.

