GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka approves 64 projects worth ₹3587.67 crore

Some of the sizeable approvals include proposals from International Battery Company India and River Mobility.

Published - June 22, 2024 06:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka government has approved 64 new business projects that involves an investment of ₹3587.67 crore and have the potential to create 13,896 jobs across the state.

The projects were cleared by the 146th State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), chaired by Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil, on Friday.

Some of the sizeable approvals include proposals from International Battery Company India and River Mobility, which plan to invest ₹390 crore and ₹306.9 crore respectively.

Mr. Patil said these projects would promote equitable investment across various regions of the State, particularly benefiting the districts of North Karnataka. He noted that the committee approved 13 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding ₹50 crore, amounting to ₹ 2046.39 crore and expected to create employment for around 7,199 people.

Additionally, 47 new projects with investments ranging from ₹ 15 crore to ₹50 crore were approved, totaling ₹1058.55 crore and anticipated to generate approximately 6,547 jobs. Four additional capital investment schemes, amounting to ₹ 482.73 crore, were also approved, which will create employment opportunities for about 150 people, he added.

Related Topics

bengaluru / Bangalore / Karnataka / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.