Karnataka appoints Robin Uthappa as brand ambassador for Brain Health Initiative 

Project to improve treatment of neurological disorders was launched January

Soon diagnosis and timely treatment of common neurological problems, such as epilepsy, headache, stroke, dementia and brain infections, can be done from the grassroots level of primary health centres, secondary-level district hospitals and NIMHANS at the tertiary level in the State.

Recognising the need to improve treatment and prevent neurological disorders in the community, the State Government in association with NIMHANS and Niti Ayog launched the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (Ka-BHI) in January.

While training of doctors and preparations to start Brain Health Clinics in the three pilot hospitals – Jayanagar General hospital in Bengaluru Urban, SNR Hospital in Kolar and District Hospital in Chickballapur – has begun, the Government has appointed cricketer Robin Uthappa as the brand ambassador for brain and mental health programmes. The pilot project has also been announced in this year’s State Budget.

State Health Commissioner Randeep told The Hindu that brain health promoting activities such as physical exercises, yoga, sports, traditional art and crafts, stress reduction and nutritional support will be initiated in three pilot districts. “This is a first of a kind initiative in the country that will facilitate early diagnosis and timely treatment, for common neurological diseases,” he said.

NIMHANS Director Pratima Murthy said the burden of neurological disorders is rapidly increasing in India and is posing a challenge to the health of the society. “Neurological diseases, including stroke, epilepsy, headache, dementia and brain infections, contribute to immense disability in the community. Since brain health, mental health, non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health and elderly care overlap, coordination between the different national programmes under the National Health Mission is being strengthened through this pilot project,” she said.

“Ka-BHI will develop a model for prevention and management of neurological diseases and promote brain health, from grassroots level of primary care to tertiary care. This pilot study in three districts can become a model and be implemented in the whole State and at the national level in the coming months,” Dr. Murthy said.

Suvarna Alladi, professor and head of the Department of Neurology at NIMHANS, said the training programme for PHC medical officers was initiated on March 11. “Three in-person training workshops have been conducted for all the PHC doctors in the pilot hospitals. Overall 180 doctors, including 26 neurologists from NIMHANS, are involved in this. The protocols for diagnosis and management of neurological disorders have been drafted and weekly online neurology interactive teaching sessions are going on,” she said.

“The training of PHC doctors will be completed in June and they will be certified in treatment of common neurological diseases. Training programme for ASHA workers and community health officers has been developed. They will be provided with a 15-point questionnaire that can be used to screen patients with neurological disorders from the community level and Health and Wellness centres for early identification and timely treatment in referral centres,” Dr. Alladi explained.