Karnataka appoints new Commissioner for Commercial Taxes

A file photo of the office of Commercial Tax in Bengaluru.  

The Karnataka government has transferred Shikha C., Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, as Commissioner for Commercial Taxes.

The government has also transferred two other IAS officers and given them new postings. Kanaga Valli M., Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation, Bengaluru, has been appointed Controller of Examinations, Karnataka Public Service Commission. Raghunandan Murthy, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Koppal, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement), Bengaluru.

New postings have been given to four other IAS officers who were awaiting postings.

Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan M.N. has been posted as Secretary, Urban Development Department, Bengaluru.

Salma K. Fahim will be Additional Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department.

Archana M.S. has been appointed as Member, Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru.

Ramya S. has been appointed Executive Director, Karnataka Examinations Authority.


