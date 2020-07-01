Karnataka Appellate Tribunal technical members wait for salary dues

Bengaluru

01 July 2020 22:39 IST

For varying periods since November 2019, technical members in the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body, have not received their salaries despite many communications with the Finance Department.

The appointment of six new technical members to the tribunal, which hears matters pertaining to the Revenue, Commercial Tax, and Cooperation departments, has led to the shortfall of ₹ 1.14 crore in the annual budgetary allocation for the tribunal. This resulted in the tribunal registrar writing to multiple agencies, including the Finance Department, seeking additional funds in April. So far, no funds have been released.

“Since the registrar’s letter to the Finance Department, nothing much has happened except that communication has been moving back and forth with several queries raised,” a member told The Hindu on the condition of anonymity. The member said that while the Finance Department wants to treat the salary between January and March as arrears and release the salaries for April and May, the members are not sure when the arrears will come. “There is no finality. Some of us have reached out to our friends and colleagues for loans for sustenance.”

It was on April 17, 2020 that the tribunal registrar wrote to the Finance Department about the shortfall and the need for an urgent additional allocation of ₹1.14 crore. This was in addition to the allocation of ₹7.96 crore made in the Budget. “Six new members have been transferred and they have reported to work. Their salaries have not been paid since the allocation for 2020-21 is inadequate. Hence, release ₹1.14 crore as additional allocation or make a re-allocation urgently,” the letter stated. The letter was also sent to the Revenue Department. Two members, who have since retired, have also not been paid their salaries.

Principal Secretary of Finance I.S.N. Prasad was not available for comment.