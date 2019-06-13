Karnataka announces waiver of commercial farm loans in one go

In a surprise move, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that money towards farm loan accounts, which qualify under the ambitious farm loan waiver scheme in commercial banks, would be released in one go, thus completing the entire process.

In total, the scheme has benefited 28.48 lakh farmers, including 9.8 lakh in commercial segment.

The announcement is a departure from the decision to pay the amount in four instalments when the scheme was launched in 2018. Of the estimated ₹8,550 crore required to fund various types of loan accounts in commercial banks, the government has already released ₹3,930 crore towards 7.49 lakh accounts.

Ready for disbursal

The announcement would mean that the government will have to release about ₹4,620 crore to complete the waiver process in commercial banks, of which about ₹1,219 crore is ready for disbursal. Net amount to be released by the government would be ₹3,397 crore. In the cooperative sector, the farm loan waiver is almost complete with the government releasing ₹8,759 crore towards loan accounts of 18.70 lakh farmers.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has come under attack by the Opposition over the delay in payment of money to loan accounts over the last few months, took to Twitter on Wednesday to make the announcement.

This move is set to benefit those farmers with regular loans, restructured loans, and loans that are overdue in commercial banks immediately.

The government, however, said that the decision on waiver of NPA loans and payment of interest on such loans from January 1, 2018, would be notified later.

The Janata Dal (S)-Congress coalition government had earmarked ₹6,500 crore towards the loan waiver in the 2018-2019 Budget. Mr. Kumaraswamy in his Budget presented for the financial year 2019-2020 earlier in February had earmarked ₹6,500 crore and ₹6,150 crore for commercial bank and cooperative sector loan waiver, respectively.

Though Mr. Kumaraswamy had indicated earlier that the loan waiver could be completed much before the scheduled four instalments, the decision came after reports emerged that nearly 14,000 farmers, ineligible for the farm loan, had been paid due to errors committed by banks.