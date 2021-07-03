Karnataka announces unlock 3.0; permits opening of malls, restaurants, religious places

03 July 2021 20:38 IST

However, public functions are banned, and schools and colleges will remain closed

The State government on Saturday announced unlock 3.0 and permitted opening of all shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, and religious places, including temples, till 9 p.m., in all districts, except Kodagu, from July 5.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa chaired a high-level meeting with ministers and senior officials, and said night curfew would continue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. till July 19. The weekend curfew has been removed.

All shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, and closed places have to strictly enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, failing which action would be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chief Minister warned.

Cinema halls closed

All theatres, cinema halls and pubs would remain closed while swimming pools would be permitted for competitive training purposes. Sports complexes and stadia would also be opened only for practice.

The Chief Minister said all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other gatherings, besides large congregations would be prohibited.

He said marriages and family functions would be permitted involving not more than 100 people. Cremation and funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

The Chief Minister said religious places would be allowed to open only for darshan and no sevas would be allowed.

All public transport have been permitted to operate up to its seating capacity. All educational intuitions, tutorials would remain closed until further order.

The Chief Minister said deputy commissioners based on their assessment of the situation, and after consultation with the district-in-charge ministers, are permitted to impose additional measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Restrictions in Kodagu district

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said lockdown restrictions would continue in Kodagu district as the COVID-19 positivity rate is more than 5%. Relaxations announced by the government would not be applicable for Kodau district, he said.