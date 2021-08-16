Karnataka announces 13 schemes to mark 75th year of Independence

To commemorate the platinum jubilee of Indian Independence, the State government will launch a slew of special programmes in rural and urban development, health, sports, farming, and social sectors, estimated to cost the exchequer over ₹720 crore.

Announcing this in his Independence Day address here, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai listed 13 special ‘Amrith’ (platinum jubilee) programmes to be taken up by the government to mark the occasion and remarked that the “building of Nava (new) Karnataka” had commenced.

Mr. Bommai, who outlined the measures initiated in the State, said that the prosperity of the entire State was the priority of the government. “The growth of only Bengaluru is not enough. The tier II cities too have to grow and the pace of growth seen in Bengaluru should resonate in district centres too. Regional imbalance should diminish. Therefore, the government will focus on not only mega projects, but also mini-projects.”

Acknowledging that he had a short tenure of 20 months as Chief Minister before the next elections, Mr. Bommai said that both long-term and short-term plans would be set and development would centre around people. “Development is not only about figures. Every person’s life should improve. In this regard, the Sakala programme will be strengthened,” he said.

Announced

The 13 special programmes announced on Sunday were Amrith gram panchayat, Amrith rural housing scheme, Amrith farmer producer organisations, Amrith Nirmala Nagara, Amrith anganwadi centres, Amrith self-help micro enterprises, Amrith community development programme, Amrith health infrastructure upgrade programme, Amrith skill training programme, Amrith startup programme, and Amrith sports adoption programme.

Besides, the State will take up Amrith Mahotsava Nagorothana as part of the third phase of the Chief Minister’s Navanagarothana project in the future. “We aim to upgrade and efficiently maintain the urban infrastructure in accordance with the increasing population, and measures are being taken for efficient and scientific solid waste management. Priority is given to providing world-class amenities in Bengaluru and making people’s lives better,” the CM said.

This year, he said that the State aims to provide 25 lakh functional household tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In all, there are 91 lakh rural households in Karnataka.

“The government will identify beneficiaries under social security schemes without waiting for applications and steps have been taken to cancel the pension benefits of ineligible persons,” Mr. Bommai said. The separate secretariat for Scheduled Tribes Welfare would benefit 50 lakh people, he added.

On the steps taken so far, the Chief Minister said that more than ₹13,000 crore has been transferred to the beneficiaries of various schemes during the last two years. The government has spent ₹7,422 crore for upgrading healthcare infrastructure and providing relief to those in distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, he said that ₹10,812 crore assistance from the State and Union governments has been provided to farmers under the State’s annual financial assistance and PM-KISAN.