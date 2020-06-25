Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh witness 24 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram

25 June 2020 04:23 IST

Telangana reports five fatalities, adds 891 cases; Kerala tally up by 152 cases

Karnataka reported 14 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 164, the highest for a single day.

Andhra Pradesh crossed the psychological mark of 10,000 cases with the addition of 497 cases in 24 hours. The State also witnessed 10 deaths and the toll rose to 129. Five patients died in Telangana, and 891 new cases were detected.

The number of overall fresh cases, number of fresh cases among locals and the number of deaths set new single-day records in Andhra Pradesh. The State tally was 10,331 with 5,423 active patients, while 4,779 patients recovered. Of the 10 new deaths, four were in Kurnool, three in Krishna, two in Guntur and one in Srikakulam district, the Health Department said.

Meanwhile, testing capacity rose to 36,047 samples per day. The government launched mobile testing centres recently, and 10 vehicles were deployed in Krishna district. So far, 7.5 lakh samples were tested and in four days, nearly one lakh samples were tested in the State. Tests per million population went up to 14,049 and positivity rate was 1.38%.

With 90 fresh local cases Anantapur’s tally was 1,028 cases. Kurnool reported 76 new cases, East Godavari 54, Visakhapatnam 41, Chittoor 40, Guntur 39 and Krishna 36 cases. West Godavari had 28 cases, Kadapa 24, Nellore nine, Prakasam eight and Vizianagaram three cases.

Telangana crossed the 10,000 cases mark with 891 more testing positive - the tally stood at 10,444. The 891 fresh cases was the highest in a day. It included 719 cases from Greater Hyderabad, 86 from Rangareddy, 55 from Medchal. Five more COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday. Of the total 10,444 cases, 5,848 were active.

8 local cases in Kerala

Kerala reported 152 new cases and 81 recoveries. Active cases or cases currently undergoing treatment in hospitals stood at 1,691.

Of the new cases, 144 were imported, with 98 persons having come from abroad and another 46 cases of persons who were from other States. The remaining eight new cases were through local transmission.

Pathanamthitta accounted for 25 of the new cases, Kollam (18), Kannur (17), Palakkad (16), Alapuzha and Thrissur (15), Malappuram (10), Ernakulam (8), Kottayam (7), Idukki and Kasaragod (6), Thiruvananthapuram (4), Kozhikode (3) and Wayanad (2).

Karnataka’s positive case total touched 10,118 on Wednesday, with 397 new cases. Of the new cases, 75 were inter-State passengers and eight international travellers.

The State reported 14 deaths taking the toll to 164. This is the highest ever number reported on a single day. While five of the deaths were from Bengaluru Urban, four were from Ballari. While Kalaburagi and Ramanagaram reported two each, there was one death in Tumakuru.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)