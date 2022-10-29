Karnataka and Maharashtra governors to meet at Kolhapur on November 4

Meeting is set to discuss infrastructure and policing issues in the border districts

An informal inter-state meeting of Governors of Karnataka and Maharashtra has been convened to discuss infrastructure and policing in border districts among others issues on November 4. The two states have historically often sparred over border and language issues in the recent years.

The meeting comes after last couple of years of tension in the border districts during the tenure of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with its constituents Shiva Sena and NCP repeatedly broaching the border issues, including merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra.

Home Ministry’s instructions

Under instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs and advice by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Governor’s conference, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Kolhapur.

Currently, while Karnataka is ruled by BJP, the saffron party is in coalition with a faction of Shiva Sena headed by Eknath Shinde, who is also the Chief Minister, in Maharashtra.

Officials to be deputed

The State government has been asked by the Governor’s office to depute senior officials of the border districts of Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi and Bidar to the meeting. The officials have been asked to prepare a brief power point presentation regarding issues specifically restricted to infrastructure, police and security, social and other subjects in inter-state border districts.

“If any serious issues are to be presented, the same may be included in the presentation under the intimation to the State Government,” a letter from the Governor’s office to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma said.

It has also asked the presentation to be submitted to the Governor’s office well in advance for the perusal of the Governor.