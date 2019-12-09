Karnataka among States successful in collecting waste from doorsteps

Karnataka is among 14 States where all municipal councils have been successful in meeting the goal of collecting garbage from the doorsteps of households, according to a report presented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in Parliament recently.

Some of the other States are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The report says that waste is collected on a daily basis from households in 93% of the country’s municipal councils under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of which only 57% is processed.

Chhattisgarh has the highest success rate in waste management, whereas big states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra lag behind.

According to the data presented by the ministry, waste is collected from the doorsteps of households in over 79,000 of the over 84,000 municipal councils in urban areas.

As much as 1.48 lakh tonnes of waste is generated in the country every day, of which 57 per cent is either recycled or processed. The remaining waste is sent to dumping grounds or landfills in the respective states, the report said.

In Chhattisgarh, that tops the list of States for efficient waste management, 1,650 metric tonnes of waste is collected every day from each house in its 3,217 municipal councils, 90% of which is processed.

In Madhya Pradesh, 6,424 metric tonnes waste is collected every day from all households in its 6,999 municipal councils of which 84% is processed, whereas in Gujarat 82% of the waste collected is successfully processed on a daily basis.

According to the report, the States in which the maximum amount of waste is collected have the least efficient waste management infrastructure. For instance, 23,450 metric tonnes of waste is collected every day in Maharashtra of which only 57% is processed.