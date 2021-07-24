Karnataka allows opening of religious places of worship, amusement parks from July 25

Bengaluru:

24 July 2021 11:27 IST

However, annual festivals, temple festivals, processions, congregations are not allowed.

Further extending relaxations, the Karnataka Government has allowed to open the places of worship such as temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, and related activities pertaining to the places of worship from July 25 by strictly adhering to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the department concerned.

However, annual festivals, temple festivals, processions, congregations are not allowed, said an order issued by the government on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The government has permitted re-opening of amusement parks and similar places strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and following guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

“However, water sports/water related adventure activities are not allowed," said the order issued by N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department and Member Secretary State Executive Committee, Disaster Management.

A few days ago, the government allowed the opening of all shops, establishments, and cinemas.